Short Interest in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Decreases By 31.2%

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the June 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 869,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $2,570,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $746,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,862,000 after buying an additional 22,927 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of R traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.76. 558,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,893. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average of $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.73.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

R has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Stories

