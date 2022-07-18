Short Interest in Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET) Declines By 31.2%

Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 392,200 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the June 15th total of 569,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe-T Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) by 307.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Safe-T Group worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safe-T Group alerts:

Safe-T Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Safe-T Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.50. 1,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,944. Safe-T Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68.

About Safe-T Group

Safe-T Group ( NASDAQ:SFET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Safe-T Group had a negative return on equity of 52.47% and a negative net margin of 118.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safe-T Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.