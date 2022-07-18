Short Interest in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Expands By 54.7%

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the June 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 645,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

ShockWave Medical Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $209.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 272.60 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $180.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.43.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.59, for a total transaction of $740,377.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,163.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.59, for a total transaction of $740,377.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,163.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $2,113,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,133,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,442 shares of company stock valued at $8,919,418. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

