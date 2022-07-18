Short Interest in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Drops By 37.3%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the June 15th total of 125,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sintx Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sintx Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Sintx Technologies worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Sintx Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SINT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,942. Sintx Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sintx Technologies to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications primarily in the United States. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.