Short Interest in South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Grows By 74.4%

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a growth of 74.4% from the June 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SOUHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.57) to GBX 250 ($2.97) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on South32 from GBX 260 ($3.09) to GBX 250 ($2.97) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on South32 from GBX 340 ($4.04) to GBX 325 ($3.87) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.75.

Shares of South32 stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $11.90. 120,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,131. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25. South32 has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $20.48.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

