Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Drops By 27.8%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,662,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,593,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,592,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 171,459 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 86,773 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EAD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,529. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $9.22.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0589 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

