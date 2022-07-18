Short Interest in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Drops By 48.8%

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the June 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 648,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

WESCO International Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.24. 304,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.81. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $93.80 and a fifty-two week high of $144.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WCC shares. StockNews.com raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WESCO International from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

