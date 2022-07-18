Short Interest in Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Grows By 77.9%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 455,300 shares, an increase of 77.9% from the June 15th total of 256,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.9 days.

Yellow Cake Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of YLLXF opened at $4.08 on Monday. Yellow Cake has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76.

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

