Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director Robert Mcdowell Neal Buys 12,000 Shares

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) Director Robert Mcdowell Neal bought 12,000 shares of Sierra Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$10,670.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,338 shares in the company, valued at C$71,436.55.

Sierra Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SMT traded up C$0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.88. 115,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,453. Sierra Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.18. The firm has a market cap of C$144.23 million and a PE ratio of -3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.42.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$83.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Sierra Metals

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price target on Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.90.

(Get Rating)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Stories

