Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director Robert Mcdowell Neal Buys 12,000 Shares

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) Director Robert Mcdowell Neal bought 12,000 shares of Sierra Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$10,670.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,338 shares in the company, valued at C$71,436.55.
Shares of TSE:SMT traded up C$0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.88. 115,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,453. Sierra Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.18. The firm has a market cap of C$144.23 million and a PE ratio of -3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.42.
Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$83.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
