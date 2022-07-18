Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.74

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$34.74 and last traded at C$33.73, with a volume of 29223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Sierra Wireless from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on Sierra Wireless to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.80. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Sierra Wireless ( TSE:SW Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$219.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$179.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sierra Wireless news, Senior Officer Stephen Gregory Harmon sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.12, for a total transaction of C$66,991.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$340,045.62.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

