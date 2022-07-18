Signaturefd LLC Buys 3,582 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,267 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

CMCSA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.85. The company had a trading volume of 163,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,417,029. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $185.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

