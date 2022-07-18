Signaturefd LLC Buys 4,387 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 695,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,887,000 after acquiring an additional 74,585 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 186,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $91.27. The company had a trading volume of 16,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,089. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day moving average is $95.27. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.