Signaturefd LLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $290,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 299.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 456.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $295,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.17. The company had a trading volume of 25,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,566. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.46. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $81.26 and a twelve month high of $107.46.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

