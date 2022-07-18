Signaturefd LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.34. The company had a trading volume of 18,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,343. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.25 and its 200 day moving average is $209.41. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

