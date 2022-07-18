Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.3% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $872.79.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $743.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $710.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $864.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $770.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.84, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

