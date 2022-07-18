Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NOBL stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.85. The stock had a trading volume of 433,978 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.95.

