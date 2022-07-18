Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.45. 129,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,052,965. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

