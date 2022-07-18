Silver Lake Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for approximately 1.8% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,515. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.18%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

