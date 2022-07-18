Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 7,524 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,524 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,145,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,348,000 after buying an additional 148,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,084,000 after buying an additional 128,213 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in International Paper by 21.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,816 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,055,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after purchasing an additional 235,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $267,490,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IP. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of IP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.76. The company had a trading volume of 29,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,225. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

