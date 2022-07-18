Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,646,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,703 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 2.22% of Similarweb worth $21,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Similarweb during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 20.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Similarweb Price Performance

NYSE:SMWB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.36. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,455. Similarweb Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 54.07%. The firm had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMWB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Similarweb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.