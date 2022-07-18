Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.13.

Several research analysts have commented on ZZZ shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sleep Country Canada

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft bought 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,982.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$405,012.30.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$26.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$980.73 million and a PE ratio of 10.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$23.54 and a 1 year high of C$41.97.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$207.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.3000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Country Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 29.55%.

About Sleep Country Canada

(Get Rating)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.