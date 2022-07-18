Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 12820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Small Pharma Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44.

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, develops short-acting psychedelics for the treatment of mental health conditions. The company's lead product candidate is SPL026, a treatment for depressive disorder that is in Phase IIa trial. Its preclinical product candidates include SPL028 and SPL029 tryptamine analogues; and SPL801, an oral formulation of 6 -hydroxynorketamine.

