Smoothy Market Capitalization Reaches $73,963.14 (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a market cap of $73,963.14 and $290,845.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00040789 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022442 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001974 BTC.
About Smoothy
Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.
