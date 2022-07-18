Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $231.18 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1297 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

