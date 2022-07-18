Solanium (SLIM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.09 Million

Solanium (SLIM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0932 or 0.00000422 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Solanium has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Solanium has a total market capitalization of $9.09 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,003.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.81 or 0.05290049 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004529 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00020911 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001674 BTC.
About Solanium
Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.
Solanium Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Solanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.