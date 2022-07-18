Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 million, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 78.88% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 35,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. 23.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sotherly Hotels

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.