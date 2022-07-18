Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 million, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 35,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. 23.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)
- Financial services firm Block stock has fallen (-59%) in 2022
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.