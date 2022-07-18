Sovryn (SOV) Market Capitalization Hits $13.85 Million

Sovryn (SOV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. Sovryn has a total market cap of $13.85 million and approximately $141,015.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sovryn has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Sovryn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 470% against the dollar and now trades at $578.08 or 0.02712591 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001679 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00023482 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001923 BTC.
About Sovryn
Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,282,484 coins. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC.
Buying and Selling Sovryn
