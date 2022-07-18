Space Cow Boy (SCB) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for about $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $563,262.33 and approximately $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,585.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

Space Cow Boy (SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

