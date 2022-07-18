Spaceswap (MILK2) Market Cap Tops $1.58 Million

Spaceswap (MILK2) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Spaceswap has a market cap of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded flat against the dollar. One Spaceswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spaceswap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 832.2% against the dollar and now trades at $985.01 or 0.04438536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00020686 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Spaceswap Coin Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app.

Buying and Selling Spaceswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spaceswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spaceswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spaceswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.