SparkPoint Fuel Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $52,557.50 and $103,024.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 834.1% against the dollar and now trades at $981.71 or 0.04456088 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004538 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00020668 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001879 BTC.
SparkPoint Fuel Profile
SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint.
SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading
