Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DALXF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Spartan Delta Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of DALXF traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,241. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $12.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

