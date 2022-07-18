Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) PT Raised to C$22.00 at Scotiabank

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Spartan Delta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.45.

Spartan Delta Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of SDE stock opened at C$10.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.11. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$3.92 and a 12-month high of C$16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$322.42 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 2.8900002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fotis Kalantzis sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.39, for a total value of C$673,874.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,123,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,912,710.11.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

