SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Lessened by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.63. 25,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,913. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.