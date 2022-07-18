SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $119.33 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $113.22 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.08.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

