SpeedCash (SCS) Trading Up 146.7% Over Last Week

SpeedCash (SCS) traded up 137.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, SpeedCash has traded 146.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SpeedCash has a market cap of $10,429.84 and approximately $9.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpeedCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 851.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $999.73 or 0.04461786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,406.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002198 BTC.

SpeedCash (CRYPTO:SCS) is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SpeedCash is www.scash.ml. The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpeedCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpeedCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

