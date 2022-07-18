SpeedCash (SCS) Trading Up 146.7% Over Last Week

SpeedCash (SCS) traded up 137.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, SpeedCash has traded 146.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SpeedCash has a market cap of $10,429.84 and approximately $9.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpeedCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 851.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $999.73 or 0.04461786 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,406.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002198 BTC.
SpeedCash Coin Profile
SpeedCash (CRYPTO:SCS) is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SpeedCash is www.scash.ml. The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
SpeedCash Coin Trading
