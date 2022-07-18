Spell Token Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Spell Token has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Spell Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Spell Token has a market cap of $98.04 million and $14.83 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004560 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,924.09 or 0.99973847 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SPELL is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 coins and its circulating supply is 95,976,158,312 coins. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

