Spinnaker Trust Acquires 378 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.53. 26,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,791. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

