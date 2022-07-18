Spinnaker Trust Acquires 45,139 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 126.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,139 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPLV stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.70. The company had a trading volume of 103,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,167. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.67.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.