Spinnaker Trust Acquires Shares of 27,655 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.48. 1,096,275 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.45.

