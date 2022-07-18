Spinnaker Trust Acquires Shares of 96,673 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 96,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,769,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 8,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

TLT stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.77. The company had a trading volume of 213,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,637,572. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.11 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.227 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

