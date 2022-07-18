Spinnaker Trust Buys 6,337 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,122,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,122,009.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,756 shares of company stock worth $12,936,320. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $169.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

