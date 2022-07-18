Spinnaker Trust Grows Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.70. 11,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.87. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

