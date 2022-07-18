Spinnaker Trust Grows Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nestlé from €50.00 ($50.00) to €51.00 ($51.00) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.83.

Nestlé Trading Up 2.0 %

Nestlé Profile

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.56. The stock had a trading volume of 370,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $106.67 and a 52 week high of $141.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.03.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.