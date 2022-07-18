Spinnaker Trust Has $21.51 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Spinnaker Trust owned about 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $21,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 799,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $565,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

IAU traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 73,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,149,294. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.24 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

