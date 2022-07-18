Spinnaker Trust Has $7.86 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,939 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEAR. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $292,000.

BATS NEAR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.22. 391,500 shares of the stock were exchanged. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56.

