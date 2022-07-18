Spinnaker Trust Raises Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned about 0.17% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBND. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

FBND stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,443. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $53.97.

