Spinnaker Trust Sells 40,043 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 40,043 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.92. 227,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,417,029. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average is $45.14. The firm has a market cap of $185.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

