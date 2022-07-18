Spinnaker Trust Sells 83 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Spinnaker Trust cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $31,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,795. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

