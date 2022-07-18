Splinterlands 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.18 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the US dollar. One Splinterlands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 465.8% against the dollar and now trades at $575.59 or 0.02698612 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00022972 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001922 BTC.
About Splinterlands
Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.
