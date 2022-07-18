Spores Network Price Reaches $0.0005 (SPO)

Spores Network (SPO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. Spores Network has a total market capitalization of $491,797.06 and $134,984.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spores Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spores Network has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,111.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,259.61 or 0.05843693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00021429 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Spores Network Coin Profile

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,302,432 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spores Network Coin Trading

